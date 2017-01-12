Crews remove tow truck that slammed into Davenport home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Crews spent Thursday morning, January 12, 2017 pulling a tow truck out of a house that it crashed into days before.

The homeowner, Ben Vargas, said the tow truck had been parked across the street in the parking lot of Winding Hills Apartments when the truck rolled down the street, crossed traffic, and slammed into the house. The crash happened on Friday, January 6, near Eastern Avenue and 39th Street.

There were no reported injuries.

"It was a good thing just the house is what got killed," Vargas said. "You can always replace the house, a human life you just can't."

There was no word on whether any citations would be issued.