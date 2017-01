× Clinton, Iowa Walmart placed on lockdown

* WQAD News 8’s Elizabeth Wadas is heading to the scene. Stay with us for updates to this breaking situation.

CLINTON, Iowa —¬†Shoppers were asked to stay inside a Walmart store that was placed on lockdown.

The store, which is located on South 25th Street, was put on lockdown before 10 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2017.

A spokesperson from Walmart said that everyone is safe, but could not give more details on what caused the lockdown.