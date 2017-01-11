Wounded man arrives at hospital minutes after Davenport shooting near NorthPark Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- A wounded man showed up at the hospital shortly after a shooting was reported at a major intersection near NorthPark Mall.

The shooting was reported near Northwest Boulevard in the 400 block of West Kimberly, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. Authorities were called to the scene at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Investigators said several minutes after they were called to the scene, a 24-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said more information would be released when updates were available.

If you have any information on the situation, call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.