Watch: President Obama gives farewell speech in Chicago

CHICAGO -- President Barack Obama stood before a welcoming crowd at McCormick Police on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. That's where he gave his farewell speech, as he said thank you and goodbye to eight years of service.

His speech highlighted a stronger economy, 20 million insured Americans, a defeated Osama Bin Laden, but also a realization that terrorism exists, and a pledge that anyone who threatens this nation will never be safe.

Much of his speech was a cautioning tale to the nation, urging people to live outside of the bubble to create a better nation, together. He said we must embrace all and not some, urging everyone to take part in leading America's future.

"Every American who lived and breathed the hard work of change, you are the best supporters and organizers that anybody could ever hope for," Obama said. "I will be forever grateful because you did change the world, you did, and that's why I leave this stage tonight even more optimistic about this country than when we started because I know our work has not only helped so many Americans, it has inspired so many Americans."

It didn't take much to win over the crowd. Many people followed Obama from his Illinois State Senate days, to his race for U.S. Senate and his presidency.