Seasonal jobs for teens open in Davenport’s Parks Dept.

DAVENPORT — The Parks and Recreation Department is holding a job fair to fill seasonal positions and teach people about a careers in the field.

Some of the open positions are available for teens ages 14 and older.

Seasonal job opportunities include lifeguards, concession staff, sports officials, golf course attendants, parks operation/mowing, summer camp staff, performing arts, The River’s Edge staff, and AmeriCorps.

The job fair is being held from 2 p.m. – 7p.m. at The River’s Edge at 700 W. River Drive in Davenport.