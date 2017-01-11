Rock Island-Milan School District considers way to slash spending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Budget problems could force the Rock Island-Milan School District to reduce spending by $1 million. The school board says its of a five-year financial projection that shows the district could be more than $4 million in the hole by 2021-22 school year.

Administrators are now working to find ways of slashing spending before the next school year begins.

The new 1% sales tax is not included in this budget because the money is earmarked for building construction and renovations.