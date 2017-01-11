× Rock Island County to begin flood assessment survey

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A survey crew will begin evaluating flood risks from the Mississippi River near Rock Island homes and businesses beginning in mid-January through the spring.

The survey crew will be on individual properties to collect elevation information necessary for the study. Surveyors will be collecting data on first floor and lowest entry elevations to determine potential threats to homes when it comes to flooding.

The work is being done by thew Iowa DNR/OWR survey crew, says city of Rock Island officials.