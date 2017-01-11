× Positions opening up in MidAmerican’s Davenport call center

DAVENPORT — MidAmerican Energy is looking to hire workers for its Davenport call center.

Because of retirements and employee promotions, up to 72 positions will be available throughout the year, according to a statement from the energy company. Those positions are full-time and temp-to-hire jobs.

Related: Seasonal jobs for teens open in Davenport’s Parks Dept.

A job fair to fill the first wave of 24 jobs is being held in Moline on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at a staffing agency called Manpower, which will be doing the hiring. Those who are hired will enter into MidAmerican’s 14-week training program. When training is done, people can then be hired as full-time employees.

“Our ongoing training ensures that our customer service associates have the skills they need to meet our customers’ needs today as well as create talented employees who can grow with the company,” said call center operations director Regan Kunzman.

Kunzman said MidAmerican is looking for people who are eager to learn and like to help people.

Pay starts at $12 per hour, with an increase to more than $15 per hour plus benefits for full-time employees.

The fair is from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, at 1513 River Drive in Moline.

Applications are available now. You can attend the job fair, apply online at Manpower.com, call 309-762-8857 or email ‘Moline.il@manpower.com’