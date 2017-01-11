Gas explosion destroys Kewanee home

KEWANEE, Illinois — A gas explosion leveled a house in Kewanee, Illinois on Wednesday, Jan. 11, reports the Star Courier. It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of May Street.

Kewanee police did not give an address, but verified that they responded to the fire call.

A WQAD viewer sent us photos of emergency crews responding to the scene around 5 p.m.

A resident in the house at the time was able to escape, and was taken to a Peoria hospital. Ameren Illinois was called to shut off gas to the property, reports the Courier.

WQAD will continue to update as more information becomes available.