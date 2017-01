Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois — The city of Galesburg is testing a new way to keep cigarette butts off the streets. The Galesburg Downtown Council approved a pilot recycling program on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that will add cigarette butt containers to light poles.

The idea is based off a program from a New Orleans company.

The council president says containers should be ordered by next week, and will hopefully be up and running in February.