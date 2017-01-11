× Freezing rain in spots north tonight..then colder heading into the weekend

Plenty of clouds throughout the day will continue this evening and into the overnight hours. A light rain will fall from these clouds this evening before ending before midnight. During this period, temperatures will cool to a point where this could change over to a light freezing rain. However, the best chance for that still remains well north of the Quad Cities near Highway 20.

After midnight, temperatures will continue to fall around mid to low 20s for overnight lows.

Clouds will linger through the morning hours on Thursday before we see some breaks in the clouds that afternoon. Promising a cold day too, with highs in the upper 20s.

The coldest day is still expected on Friday with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperatures will then slowly improve this weekend as our next weather system creeps in from the southwest. After a brief snow shower around sunrise on Saturday skies will remain cloudy for the rest of the day. By that night, we’ll see some light snow.. then change to a cold rain on Sunday as temperatures climb just above the freezing mark. My concern comes Sunday evening for a real mix bag of freezing rain and sleet. Traveling will be a problem if these conditions don’t change. I’ll keep you posted.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

