Freezing Rain Advisory issued today for areas near Highway 20

We’re keeping a close eye on the potential for freezing rain this afternoon! The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for Jackson, Carroll, and Jo Daviess Counties from 3 PM until 9 PM this evening. Temperatures will be dropping below freezing late this afternoon at the surface. This will cause rain to change to freezing rain once we cool down. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulations are possible in areas under this advisory. Take caution if you are traveling around Highway 20 or heading east on I-88 towards Chicago.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham