Davenport Parks and Recreation hosts first job fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Davenport's Parks and Recreation will host their first job fair Wednesday, January 11, 2017.

The goal is to get the word out about various seasonal and part time positions within the department, which includes lifeguards, concession staff, summer camp and River's Edge staff.

Parks and Recreation Director Scott Hock says this is especially good for first time job seekers.

"A lot of these are maybe first time jobs so a lot of what we're doing... is helping people understand what jobs we have, but then how to go through the process like the online application," says Hock.

The job fair is at the Davenport Rivers Edge from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Some of the jobs are offered to teens as young as 14-years-old.