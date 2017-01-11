Davenport leaders set to sign off on Rockingham Road repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa--Davenport City leaders plan to work through the final steps to start construction work on Rockingham Road during a council meeting Wednesday, January 11, 2017.

The $3 million project extends from Schmidt Road to Birchwood Avenue. The plan is to divide the area in to thirds and resurface parts from Schmidt Road to Lincoln Avenue and Elmwood Avenue to Birchwood and completely reconstruct the area between Lincoln and Elmwood.

The project will also include sidewalk and storm sewer repair.

Construction is expected to begin this spring until late fall.