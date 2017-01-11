× Coalition plans to support ban on abortion in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A coalition of anti-abortion groups plans to support legislation at the Iowa Legislature that bans abortion.

The newly formed Coalition of Pro-Life Leaders announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, that among its plans is to support a bill that says life begins at conception.

Such a measure would effectively ban abortion, which violates the U.S. Constitution. Other states that have passed similar legislation have run into legal challenges.

Group representatives say there’s momentum in the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass such legislation. They also support efforts to remove family planning money from organizations such as Planned Parenthood that perform abortions. No family planning money is used on abortions.

Some Republican lawmakers say they support the life-at-conception bill but it’s unclear if the measure has enough support to become law.