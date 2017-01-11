Burlington seeking extradition of two St. Louis area suspects accused of murdering Kedarie Johnson

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The names of two Missouri men charged with the murder of a 16-year-old Burlington teen last March have been released.

Warrants were served on Jaron “WIkked West” Purham, 24 and Jorge “Lumni” Sanders-Galvez, 22 – both of Jennings, Missouri – this week, charging both with 1st degree murder. The arrests were made in the St. Louis area based on an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Burlington Police Department. Both men are in the process of being extradited back to Iowa.

The pair accused of murdering 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson and leaving his body in a Burlington alley. Johnson’s body was found near the 400 block of Walnut Street after gunfire was heard late Wednesday evening, March 2, 2016. The teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses reportedly saw two vehicles drive away from the area after the gunfire was heard.

Those who knew Johnson say he identified himself as gender fluid and believe his murder was a hate crime but investigators and prosecutors have not confirmed that.

The Des Moines county attorney also says no hate crime charges will be filed in this case.