Augustana Plans Events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Augustana College is gearing up for events celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The main event called 'Solidarity: Use Your Voice,' will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 6 p.m. at Centennial Hall. There will be musical tributes to King Jr., and the event is free.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 16, 2017, classes are canceled at Augustana. The keynote address that day will be given by Adrien Wing from the University of Iowa. Her address is called 'The State of Race Relations.'

