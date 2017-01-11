Annawan Bravette’s finding identity with the return of VanHyfte

Posted 10:12 pm, January 11, 2017, by

After a slow start, the Annawan Bravette's have rebounded and now sit at 5-0 in LTC play.  The turnaround can be explained in part to the return of stand-out Jayde VanHyfte. Although everyone agrees, the team continued to improve even when Jayde wasn't in the lineup.