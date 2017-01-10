× Wind diminishing this evening… more rain not too far away

Passage of the cold front has resulted in the strong wind gusts during the afternoon hours. At the same time temperatures have been falling since lunchtime when the mercury at the time topped out around the 50 degree mark. The winds of late will continue to drop off even more this evening and overnight as temperatures drop in the 20s for lows.

On Wednesday, temperatures will peak around the lower 40s as another quick-moving weather system brings another round of rainfall that afternoon.

The passage of this system will be the last we see for the rest of the work week as it leaves behind daytime highs in the 20s both Thursday and Friday before temperatures improve this weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here