× Wind Advisory: Gusts above 45 mph this afternoon

Get ready for some very gusty wind! A strong cold front will sweep through our region around midday, with a major up-tick in the amount of wind for the afternoon. The strongest wind will be after noon, coming in out of the west. That will make north-south roads difficult to maneuver, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Right around 10:50 a.m., Meteorologist Eric Sorensen said there were some rumbles of thunder in the area as well.

Use caution and slow down if you’re traveling in that direction. Also be mindful for sticks and tree limbs that could blow across roadways. We can be thankful there’s no snow on the ground. This is the type of wind that could produce ground-blizzard conditions!

The wind will relax pretty quickly after 8pm tonight. Lighter winds will greet us for the first part of the day tomorrow.

Another thing to consider: temperatures will also quickly drop this afternoon. From 50 degrees this afternoon, all the way down to the middle 30s for the late-afternoon hours.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen