Temperatures “Spike” around midday. Cold enough for snow this evening?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning friends!

We're waking up to temperatures in the lower and middle 40s and with a persistent southerly wind, temps will rise to 50 degrees at lunchtime today. Some spots south of the Quad Cities could reach into the lower 50s! It may not feel as warm, thanks to a gusty wind out of the south. Gusts could even top 40 mph for a time around midday. A cold front will pass through promptly after noon causing temperatures to fall quickly through the afternoon and early evening. So 50 degrees for lunch and 35 degrees by 6pm. We'll be cold enough for some light snowfall by 4pm today with a dusting to an inch north of I-80.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

