Sheriff Lane seeks to add two new chief deputy positions to the department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- During a Scott County Board of Supervisor meeting Tuesday, January 10, 2017, newly elected Sheriff Tim Lane asked the board to review a plan to bring two new Chief Deputy positions to the department.

The plan is to have the new officers oversee the operations of the jail and the operations divisions of the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

In order to do this, the board of supervisors needs to make adjustments to the department's budget to include the new positions.

"This is something we have done, from what I can tell all the way back to 1973, however we did make a change in 2014 where we went down to a single Chief Deputy, what I asked today basically was to go back to pre-2014," says Sheriff Tim Lane.

The county board will give their decision Thursday, January 12, 2017.