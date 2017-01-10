Pleasant Valley swim parents want to see upgrades with pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - The pool is a second home to swimmers on the Pleasant Valley swim team.

"Swim is practice for many hours a day, those high school swimmers, like any athlete, are very dedicated and very committed," said Liz McCredie, PV swim parent.

The pool at the high school is 30 years old.

"This pool was built in 1987, so like anything, technology's changed, improved, so on," said Superintendent Jim Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley Schools.

Some parents want to see upgrades done, the sound system and score board don't work well.

Swimmers also have to swim in meters when the state measures in yards.

"I just take that responsibility and we will move forward with correcting those short term issues," said Spelhaug.

The district has already invested in making sure the pool is up to code.

"We just spent about 75,000 dollars putting in a state of the art filtration system," said Spelhaug.

Down the road, some parents would like to see a brand new pool.

"What we'd like to see is a wonderful new facility, which would reflect the quality and talent of the Pleasant Valley High School swim teams," said McCredie.

The superintendent said investing in students education will come first.

"We spend significant resources on our academic program, keeping up with our growth, that is pure and simple our number one priority," said Spelhaug.