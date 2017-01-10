Galesburg considering recycling program that would keep cigarette butts off the streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois -- City officials are considering a pilot recycling program that will reduce littered cigarette butts in the downtown.

Council President Bob Bondi said the program comes from a New Orleans company called "Terracycle." They created containers that are attached to light poles. Not only does it keep cigarette butts off the streets, but it's fairly inexpensive.

The program is up for consideration Wednesday, January 11, 2017, according to WGIL. These receptacles would accept extinguished cigarettes, tobacco pouches, outer plastic packaging, inner foil packaging and ash.

Bondi said he hopes the city will buy five containers, costing $500.