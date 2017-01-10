Davenport Central post a 67-57 win at George Marshall Gym.
Davenport Central holds off Clinton at home
-
Davenport Central wins by 3 over Muscatine
-
Central opens the season with win vs. Prairie
-
Pekin beats Davenport Central
-
Davenport Police confirm two dead in shooting on West 59th Street
-
Clinton picks up road MAC win
-
-
Central boys race past North
-
Central knocks off Rocky at Genesis Shootout
-
Kings Harvest is reopening their doors to the public
-
Annawan boys pick up another win
-
PODCAST: Week 7 High School Football Previews
-
-
Bettendorf caps off undefeated District play over Central
-
Pleasant Valley runs past Central at home
-
North gets home win over Muscatine