Bettendorf would hold off Assumption 58-51 to get the win.
Bettendorf boys stay undefeated in MAC
-
Bettendorf caps off undefeated District play over Central
-
Bettendorf gets road win at Assumption
-
Bettendorf boys with a MAC Statement
-
North Scott wins MAC battle on the mats
-
Bettendorf opens MAC play with win
-
-
Bettendorf holds off Sherrard
-
Bettendorf improves to 4-1 with win over PV
-
Bettendorf girls leave The Pit still perfect in MAC
-
Bettendorf Volleyball bests rival Spartans
-
Hawkeyes race past Cyclones
-
-
MIC’D Up & Highlights: Bettendorf Girls remain tied for 1st in MAC with win over Muscatine
-
Clinton picks up road MAC win
-
PODCAST: Week 7 High School Football Previews