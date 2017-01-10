Annawan is 4-0 in the LTC. The team has no seniors and is made up of mostly Juniors and Freshman.
Annawan girls undefeated in LTC action
-
Annawan-Wethersfield clinches a share of LTC title
-
Annawan-Wethersfield stays undefeated in the LTC
-
Annawan-Wethersfield wins LTC
-
LTC Jeremiah Aeshleman’s Military Greeting
-
Wethersfield defeats United in LTC showdown
-
-
Annawan Braves defeat Orion
-
Annawan-Wethersfield ends season with loss in semifinals
-
Annawan Wethersfield advances to semifinals
-
Annawan-Wethersfield cruises to opening round win
-
Annawan boys pick up another win
-
-
Annawan-Wethersfield prepares for semifinal matchup
-
Annawan Wethersfield scores early to beat GCMS
-
Annawan BB starts season undefeated