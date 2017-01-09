× The Latest: Illinois Senate plans vote on budget ‘statement’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A Senate Republican says a state budget deal negotiated by Democrats and her GOP colleagues could see action Monday as the Illinois Legislature returns to work.

Sen. Pamela Althoff says Democratic Senate President John Cullerton and GOP leader Christine Radogno have been working to break a two-year budget standoff.

Althoff says the plan would include an increase in revenue — likely an income tax hike — to battle spending deficits but also key ideas that GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner has insisted on — including term limits on legislators and a local property-tax freeze.

There wouldn’t be time to move the legislation to the House before Tuesday’s end to the current legislative session. Althoff says it would be a Senate statement of intent before the new legislature convenes on Wednesday.

Cullerton spokesman John Patterson declined comment Sunday night.