Scammers targeting residents in Jo Daviess County

GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner is reporting that scammers have been targeting area residence, trying to trick them into wiring money.

The sheriff said the caller typically impersonates a family member or friend who is in need of money, or will claim they are an attorney representing a family member in legal trouble. The scammer then attempts to convince the victim to wire a significant amount of money in order to help the family.

The release did not indicate whether anyone has actually wired money, but they are asking that anyone who has received such a call to contact the department at (815) 777-2141.

Turner encouraged anyone to only wire money to someone if they are absolutely certain of their identity.