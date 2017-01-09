Watch Live: Rock Island Mayor gives ‘State of the City’ address

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Mayor Dennis Pauley is expected to give his annual “State of the City” address during a meeting that starts at noon.

“The State of the City Address is an opportunity for me to reflect on our accomplishments of the previous year and inform citizens of our opportunities for the coming year,” said Mayor Pauley. “I look forward to even more successes in 2017.”

Some of Mayor Pauley’s main points from his 2016 “State of the City” address included the (now-failed) Walmart plans, a new downtown grocery store (which had its original opening date pushed from April 2016 and now into 2017), property values, and revitalizing the downtown.

The noon address will be given during a joint meeting of the Rock Island Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs at the Quad City Botanical Center.

Mayor Pauley will be giving the address again at 6:45 p.m. at the city council meeting. It will be aired on Channel 9 to Mediacom subscribers.