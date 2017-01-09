Program helps provides cancer patients with kit to look good and feel better

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A little makeup and hair can help make a woman feel good.

That's true for Laura Braun who was diagnosed with cancer in September.

"I knew there was something going on and my family's got cancer and I figured I'd probably get it someday, just didn't think it'd be pancreas," said Laura Braun.

With a little help from a licensed cosmetologist Laura was able to get a little makeover.

This was all possible with the 'Look Good, Feel Better' program, here in the Quad Cities a program is held every first Monday of the month at Genesis.

"They get a free, nice kit, full of lots of different articles, from makeup, lotions, anything to help take care of them," said Gloria Henrickson, volunteer cosmetologist.

The free program is provided through the American Cancer Society and volunteer cosmetologists put it on.

"These people need us, it's a program that, it could be me tomorrow, I have been very gifted and have known lots and lots of ladies go through cancer," said Henrickson.

The ladies go through the steps of applying make-up and even trying on some new hair do's.

After the 2 hour class, Laura was ready to hit the town.

"Who's gonna feed me? Filet and lobster," said Braun.

For more information on how to join or be a volunteer cosmetologist click here: Look Good, Feel Better.