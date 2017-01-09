After starting the season at 4-6, Orion has won 6 straight to improve to 10-6. The Chargers also won the Warkins cardinal Classic during their win streak.
Orion basketball on six game win streak
-
Streaks break 25 year drought
-
Galesburg gets road win over Alleman
-
Orion holds off Lena-Winslow for win
-
Orion boys win Warkins Championship
-
Orion beats Riverdale to make the post season
-
-
Monmouth-Roseville beats Orion GBB
-
Orion rolls to 20 point win
-
Chicago Cubs win World Series in 10th inning
-
Orion claims 5th straight Regional crown
-
Galesburg gets 6th win of season
-
-
North Scott ready for post season
-
Chicago Cubs stay alive, win World Series Game 5
-
The eerie tweet from 2014 that predicted the World Series