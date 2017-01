ELDRIDGE — A new Whitey’s Ice Cream is opening up on Monday, January 9, 2017. The grand opening is at 10 a.m.

Located at 114 North 1st Street, the shop is at the site of the former Del’s Pub and Eatery, which burned down four years earlier.

Video: Fire destroys Del’s in Eldridge

This is the first new Whitey’s in the metro area since 1995. There are now eight locations in the QC.