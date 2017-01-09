× MidAmerica Basement Systems Dry Basement Giveaway Sweepstakes

When the snow melts, will your basement be dry? Is your basement is wet, cracked, or smells musty?

MidAmerica Basement Systems can help.

A home with a wet basement becomes much more difficult to sell. In fact, a wet basement is one of the most serious “red flags” that deter buyers.

Combined with our lifetime written warranty, which is transferable to the next owner, home buyers will be confident that their home is protected, restoring 10% or more of the home’s market value.

Our crews of waterproofers are experienced, well-trained professionals that work in basements and crawl spaces every day. They’ve seen it all, and they know just what needs to be done to keep your basement dry all the time!

Treat yourself to a dry basement and a full basement perimeter waterproofing system (up to $10,000).

Just click the link below to enter to win a Full Perimeter Waterproofing System. (WaterguardXL, TripleSafe Sump Pump, and Labor) up to a $10,000 value.

Deadline for entry is Friday, February 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

One entry per person.

Everyone who enters receives a coupon for a COMPLETELY FREE NO OBLIGATIONS ESTIMATE from MidAmerica Basement Systems including a design specialist who will design a system to suit your specific needs and goals for your basement or crawlspace.

