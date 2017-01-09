× Looking gloomy as temperatures warm

For the first time in nearly seven days temperatures will be above the freezing mark of 32 degrees as early as this evening. And with the aid of a southerly wind those same temperatures will continue to rise overnight to near 40 by morning. In that transition, some drizzle along with some patchy fog will develop as well.

Temperatures will inch up a little bit more on Tuesday with highs around the mid 40s. Rain will be more common that morning before it becomes an intermittent drizzle event that afternoon.

We’ll dry out for a little bit on Wednesday before a weather disturbance slides in that night with a brief light mix possible. This will help draw down some colder air in the days to follow with lower 30s on Thursday replaced with lower 20s on Friday.

Then our eyes will be focused on the weekend when a surge of moisture from the south interacts with temperatures around the freezing mark. We could go from a light snow on Saturday to a wintry mix of freezing rain an sleet on Sunday. The track will be the key so stay tuned.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

