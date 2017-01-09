Live: Deer stuck on frozen Connecticut river, police monitoring its progress

SIMSBURY, CT — Authorities are watching a deer that is stuck on the ice of the Farmington River.

Our sister station Fox 61 set up a live stream to keep up on the deer’s progress. The Hartford, Connecticut station reported that the deer was likely chased onto the ice by coyotes, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Police are monitoring the deer and are hoping it is able to get itself off the ice.

An animal control officer on the scene said the deer had previously had a leg in the water, but was able to work it out.