Davenport man shot dead was intruder in northern Iowa home invasion

SUMNER, Iowa (AP) — A sheriff says a 46-year-old Davenport man shot and killed in rural northeastern Iowa is believed to be the intruder in a home invasion.

Steven Anthony died Friday after a man shot him at a home in Sumner, about 150 miles from Davenport. A male resident at the Sumner home was also shot and injured during the incident but remains alive.

Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett said Monday that Anthony “was the intruder” in the Sumner home.

He says investigators are trying to figure out why Anthony showed up at the residence. He says they’re looking for any relationship between Anthony and the residents.

Pickett says investigators aren’t identifying the injured man or anyone else who was at the home, saying doing so could jeopardize the investigation or their safety.