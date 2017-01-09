Church in Clinton, Iowa celebrate 129 years and owning new building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa - Second Missionary Baptist Church has been teaching the word of God for 129 years.

"If a church's been existed that long, that means that they was solid, they were stable," said Pastor Nathanael Johnson.

The church community had a lot to be thankful for, they recently were able to purchase a new church building.

"We are not leasing anymore, this building is ours and I tell you God did this, I'm happy about it," said Pastor Johnson.

They had been leasing the building for 3 years, they had to leave the original church that started it all 129 years ago.

"Things was breaking down on it, it needed work and the heat bill was costing us quite a bit to heat, to cool also and the building just had ran it's course," said Pastor Johnson.

The church is happy to have a new home and hope to celebrate another 129 years.