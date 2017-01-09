And the world’s most popular emoji is…

The most popular emoji in the world is the “Face With Tears of Joy,” according to research done by the University of Michigan and Peking University.

The study, which was released in late December 2016, analyzed 427 million messages used by almost four million smart phones in 212 countries. Researchers found that after the “Face With Tears of Joy” emoji, was the “Red Heart,” followed by “Smiling Face With Heart-Eyes.”

Researchers found that French people use emojis more than any other smartphone users, followed by Russians and then Americans. In France, users are most likely to choose a symbol with a heart reference, while other countries are more likely to use emojis with faces.

Emojis that the rest of the world uses. Graph from U of M