Wet and warmer weather returns this week

It’s been another bone chilling start to this Sunday morning! By the afternoon temperatures will be in the low 20s. Some more mid level clouds will also move through later today.

The sky tonight will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop only into the upper teens.

Southerly winds for Monday will help us warm up just a little above freezing. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. There won’t be quite as much sunshine with thicker mid-level clouds. Some flurries or a few light snow showers are possible for areas along Highway 20.

We’ll begin to see some light rain or rain/snow mix early on Tuesday morning. Temperatures will climb steadily into the mid 40s by the afternoon which will change any snow to rain. By the evening, temperatures will be cooling into the 30s. The wet weather will be out of the way by late Tuesday night.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham