× Warmer air is just around the corner

An end to the bitter cold is just around the corner. Lows tonight will stay pretty steady thanks to southerly winds and mostly cloudy conditions. We’ll only drop into the upper teens.

More clouds stay with us on Monday with a little sunshine. Highs will get right around freezing during the later part of the afternoon. A few flurries or light snow showers are possible to the north of Highway 30. Temperatures will actually climb during the overnight hours as a warm front moves through. It’s possible that we could see some wintry mix early on Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, any rain/snow mix will become very light rain. Highs will reach the mid 40s thanks to a surge of warm air. The wet weather will be gone late on Tuesday night.

Most of Wednesday is looking dry with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 30s. However, we could see another round of wintry mix on Wednesday night. Stay tuned as we get into the work week!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham