‘Rogue One’ tops box office for 4th straight week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Star Wars” is still dominating the movie universe, with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” topping the box office for the fourth straight week.

Studio estimates Sunday show the intergalactic adventure just edging out the NASA drama “Hidden Figures,” which expanded by more than 2,000 theaters Friday after opening in limited release. “Rogue One” brought in $21.97 million over the weekend. “Hidden Figures” collected $21.8 million.

The animated animal musical “Sing” comes in third, taking in another $19.5 million for a three-week haul of $213.3 million.

“Underworld: Blood Wars” debuted in fourth place with $13.1 million, followed by “La La Land” with $10 million.

Final figures will be released Monday.