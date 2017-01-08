Florida airport shooter charged federally, planned attack ‘for some time’

(CNN) — The suspected Fort Lauderdale airport shooter has been charged with three federal charges that each carry the possibility of the death penalty, the US Department of Justice said Saturday, Jan. 7.

Esteban Santiago faces charges of performing an act of violence against a person at an airport serving international civil aviation that caused serious bodily injury; using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

Investigators believe Santiago had been planning to carry out his attack for some time, law enforcement officials tell CNN. Santiago recently began selling his possessions, including his car, and friends and associates noticed more erratic behavior, investigators have learned from interviews with those who know him.

Authorities are examining writings, including online posts, that in retrospect appear to indicate some period of planning, law enforcement officials say.

Santiago began shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, Jan. 6, after picking up his gun at baggage claim. Five people died and authorities on Saturday revised the number of wounded to six people instead of the eight reported earlier, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.