Davenport woman charged with first degree murder

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport woman is charged with first degree murder in the death of Mark Jasper.

Davenport police were called to 2300 Ripley Street for a death investigation around 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, involving shots fired. Jasper, 64, of Davenport was found dead in the home.

Shiela Jasper, 52, is held in the Scott County Jail on a $1 million bond.