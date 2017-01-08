Davenport officers, community celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Dozens in the community are showing their support for officers today as part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The event was held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport to thank and honor those who serve our community.

The open house gave people a chance to meet law enforcement officers from all around the QC area and build relationships.

"There's so much negativity out there, and as a law enforcement wife, I know how that wears on me and I know how it wears on my husband sometimes. This is just really a chance for law enforcement to see, when all of these people are spending their afternoon here, there are a lot of people who really do back the blue," said Rebecca Heick with the Davenport Police Department family support group.

National Law Appreciation Day is Tuesday, Jan. 10.