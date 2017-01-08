× 1 person dies in early morning Iowa City house fire Sunday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire that killed one person in Iowa City.

The Iowa City Fire Department says firefighters were called to the home around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

When crews arrived, they found a fire burning in the basement and heavy smoke billowing through the home.

One person died in the fire. A second person who was in the home escaped through a second-floor window.

Authorities did not immediately release the name Sunday of the person who died in the fire.

Officials estimate that the fire caused roughly $100,000 damage to the home.