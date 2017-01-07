× We have a few days left of below freezing temperatures

It might be sunny on this Saturday, but it won’t keep us warm. Highs will only reach around 20 this afternoon. During the overnight hours, temperatures will plummet right around 0 since the sky will be clear, and the winds will be calm.

A mostly sunny stays around for Sunday with highs below freezing in the low 20s. Clouds will increase on Sunday night and into Monday. Thankfully, overnight lows will only get into the teens on Sunday night.

You can expect more cloud cover on Monday, and there is a chance of light snow north of Highway 30. Finally, we will see temperatures right at or a little above freezing during Monday afternoon.

We’ll be tracking our next system on Tuesday which will also bring some warmer air. A rain/snow mixture may begin our Tuesday morning, but this will change to rain during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 40s around the Quad Cities.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham