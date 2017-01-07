Two victims named in Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood airport shooting

(CNN) — CNN has confirmed the names of two victims in the deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, Jan. 6. Five people died and authorities on Saturday revised the number of wounded to six people instead of the eight reported earlier, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Olga Woltering, a grandmother from Marietta, Georgia, who was in Fort Lauderdale with her husband to go on a cruise; and Terry Andres of Virginia Beach, Virginia, who was on vacation with his wife to celebrate his 63rd birthday, were among five people who died when a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area of the airport.

The suspected gunman who opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport “came here specifically to carry out this horrific attack,” Miami FBI Special Agent George Piro said Saturday. “We have not identified any triggers that would have caused this attack,” he said.

Authorities “continue to look at the terrorism angle” said Piro. “We have not ruled out anything,” he said. “We continue to look at all avenues, all motives.”

The suspected gunman flew to Florida from Alaska, via Canada, law enforcement sources said, according to information from the initial investigation. The suspect had a gun in his baggage and had declared the firearm, the sources said.

When the man arrived in Florida and retrieved his bag at baggage claim, he took out the gun and started firing, the sources said. One source said he went to the bathroom to take out the gun and emerged firing.