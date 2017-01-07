× Two men dead following Iowa police chase crash

TAMA, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says two men have died in a crash during a police pursuit in Tama just before midnight on Friday, Jan. 6.

A patrol accident report say officers attempted to stop Troy C. Marvin, 31, of Cedar Rapids, after he committed a traffic violation but instead of stopping he fled. Marvin drove his pickup through a Tama street intersection colliding with a car driven by Ian L. Halvorson, 25, of Tama.

The Iowa State Patrol says both vehicles left the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled several times. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

The Associated Press contributed to this story