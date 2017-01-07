Democrat Congressmen try last-ditch effort to keep Trump from the presidency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- It's official. Donald Trump was formally certified as the winner of the 2016 Presidential Election last night, but not before a handful of Democratic members of Congress tried to object.

Vice President Joe Biden quickly silenced them. (Click the video link above to watch the energetic exchange.)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington State, started by saying, "Mr. President, I object to the certificate from the state of Georgia on the grounds that the electoral vote did not..."

She was quickly cut off by Biden, who declared, "There is no debate. Section 15 and 17 of Title 3 in the United States code provides any objection be presented and signed by both a member of the House of Representatives and a Senator and the Senate. The objection in writing must be signed not only by the member but by a United States Senator.

Donald Trump received 304 electoral votes, while Hillary Clinton received 227. Seven "faithless" electors voted for candidates other than Trump or Clinton, costing Trump two votes and Clinton four.

Trump will be officially sworn into office January 20th.